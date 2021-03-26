STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Sunday lockdown extended to five more cities and towns in MP, total stands at 12

The decision to impose Sunday lock-down in five more cities and towns, including Narsinghpur, Gwalior, Vidisha, Ujjain and Saunsar was taken at the COVID situation review meeting

Published: 26th March 2021 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

India lockdown, covid lockdown

Image for representation only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With a total of 2091 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state during the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases count to 12,038; Madhya Pradesh announced imposing Sunday lock-down in five more cities and towns. 

The decision to impose Sunday lock-down in five more cities and towns, including Narsinghpur, Gwalior, Vidisha, Ujjain and Saunsar was taken at the COVID situation review meeting chaired by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Friday evening.

With this, now Sunday lock-down will be effective in 12 cities and towns of the state in the wake of rising cases of the pandemic, which have doubled within a week. The seven other cities and towns, where Sunday lock-down was already in place, included Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khargone, Ratlam, Chhindwara and Betul. 

The state government also decided to close shops in all hotspot cities at 9 pm daily, instead of the earlier ordered 10 pm to 6 am. Resultantly, Sunday lock-down in the 12 cities and towns will be effective from Saturday 9 pm to Monday at 6 am. 

Over the last 24 hours, out of the 2091 new cases, a maximum of 612 were reported in Indore, followed by 425 in Bhopal and 156 in Jabalpur. The spike of 612 cases in Indore was the highest single-day spike in MP's most populated city since the first COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020. Prior to this fresh spike, a maximum single-day spike of 595 cases was reported in Indore on December 1, 2020.

As many as 1,048 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,68,290, he added.

Amid a surge, only one out of 52 districts in the state did not report a new case during the day.

Two deaths each were reported from Indore and Jabalpur and one each from Khargone, Sagar, Ujjain, Chhindwara and Sheopur, the official said.

"Indore's caseload rose by 612 to reach 66,569, while that of Bhopal reached 49,029 with the addition of 425 cases. The active caseload in the two cities is 2,718 and 3,195 respectively. With 28,504 samples being examined since Wednesday evening, the number of coronavirus tests in MP crossed 62.70 lakh," he said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,84,265, new cases 2,091 death toll 3,937, recovered 2,68,290, active cases 12,038 number of tests conducted so far 62,70,328.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradaesh MP COVID cases MP Sunday lockdown
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers blocking the road on the National Highway 9 during the Bharat Bandh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers' protest turns into 'Bharat Bandh' strike on four-month anniversary
For representational purpose only
Rajasthan official burns Rs 20 lakh as ACB team reached his residence
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp