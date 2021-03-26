STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Day before Assam polls, Shah says BJP will enact laws to prevent 'love and land jihad' in state

'I give you a guarantee that after five years you will not find anyone indulging in 'land jihad' in the state.'  said the BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Published: 26th March 2021 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses rally in Assam ahead of polls. (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

A day before Assam gets ready for its first phase of Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at a rally that BJP will enact laws to prevent "love and land jihad".

Addressing a rally in Assam's Kamrup, Shah said AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal is doing 'land jihad'.

"I give you a guarantee that after five years you will not find anyone indulging in 'land jihad' in the state." said the BJP leader.

​ALSO READ | Assam Assembly elections: 47 constituencies gear up for first phase of polls amid COVID-19

Shah also questioned the voters if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and modern Kalapahad Badruddin Ajmal would keep Assam safe. 

He also said 'if Badruddin Ajmal government is formed here, will it be able to stop infiltrators? Only BJP govt can stop the infiltrators. PM Modi speaks of developing Assam with the help of double engine govt and Congress brings Kalapahad to facilitate double infiltration"

Assam is all set to witness mostly direct or triangular contests between the ruling BJP, its alliance partner the Asom Gana Parishad, opposition Congress and the newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad in the first of the three-phased assembly elections.

(Inputs from ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam elections 2021 Assam Polls 2021 Assam assembly polls 2021 BJP Amit Shah
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp