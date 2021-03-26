Day before Assam polls, Shah says BJP will enact laws to prevent 'love and land jihad' in state

By Online Desk

A day before Assam gets ready for its first phase of Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at a rally that BJP will enact laws to prevent "love and land jihad".

Addressing a rally in Assam's Kamrup, Shah said AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal is doing 'land jihad'.

"I give you a guarantee that after five years you will not find anyone indulging in 'land jihad' in the state." said the BJP leader.

Shah also questioned the voters if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and modern Kalapahad Badruddin Ajmal would keep Assam safe.

He also said 'if Badruddin Ajmal government is formed here, will it be able to stop infiltrators? Only BJP govt can stop the infiltrators. PM Modi speaks of developing Assam with the help of double engine govt and Congress brings Kalapahad to facilitate double infiltration"

Assam is all set to witness mostly direct or triangular contests between the ruling BJP, its alliance partner the Asom Gana Parishad, opposition Congress and the newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad in the first of the three-phased assembly elections.

(Inputs from ANI)