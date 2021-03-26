STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Heavy security deployment for first phase of West Bengal Assembly polls

Thirty seats go to the polls in the first phase and include all constituencies in Purulia and Jhargram and some seats from Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur districts.

Published: 26th March 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

West bengal elections 2021

Polling officials arrange EVMs ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Kharagpur in West Midnapore on Friday. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Taking into account that elections in West Bengal have been historically marred by violence, a total of 732 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in the state for the first phase of elections, confirmed Vivek Dubey, Special Police Observer.

Thirty seats go to the polls in the first phase and include all constituencies in Purulia and Jhargram and some seats from Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur districts.

Both Trinamool Congress and BJP have often accused each other of killing their party cadres. The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress government of the murder of over 130 party workers.

Due to the possibility of violence, elections are being held in eight-phases for 294-member Assembly.

In the first phase, Kathi Uttar-Vaja Chawli, Pataspur, Khejuri, Saltora, Raipur, Lalgarh, Jhargram, Salboni, Garhbeta, Balarampur and Kashipur are the sensitive areas.

The state had reportedly witnessed nearly 700 cases of violence during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain had on Tuesday reviewed poll preparedness ahead of the first phase.

The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates including 21 women. Some prominent names in the first phase of polling include Srikanto Mahato, Rajib Lochan Saren and Uttam Barik of TMC and Rabindranath Maity, Chandana Bauri and Rajib Kundu from BJP.

Congress has fielded five candidates for the first phase - Nepal Mahato from Baghmundi, Shiu Maiti from Bhagabanpur, Uttam Banerjee from Balarampur, Manas Kumar Karmahapatra from Egra and Partha Pratim Banerjee from Purulia.

TMC had won 27 out of these 30 seats in the 2016 elections and BJP was not a major player in the last polls. However, the party has gained in strength in the past five years and has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling party which has won two successive assembly polls.

The BJP won 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against 22 won by the TMC. Congress had won two seats going to the polls in the first phase and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) had won one seat.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal assembly polls 2021 West Bengal polls 2021 West Bengal elections first phase
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp