ISRO revises launch schedule of GISAT-1 after 'minor issue' with satellite

The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency was earlier looking to launch the satellite on March 28, subject to weather conditions.

Published: 26th March 2021 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

ISRO

For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation has revised the launch schedule of geo imaging satellite GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10 rocket following a "minor issue" with the spacecraft.

"There is a minor issue with the satellite", ISRO sources told PTI.

"As of now, we are planning to launch it on April 18".

GISAT-1 was originally planned to be launched from Sriharikota spaceport, about 100 kms north of Chennai, on March five last year but was postponed a day before the blast-off due to technical reasons.

ISRO sources had earlier said the delay in the launch was due to COVID-19-induced lockdown which affected normal work.

According to ISRO, GISAT-1 will facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian sub-continent, under cloud-free conditions, at frequent intervals.

Weighing about 2,268kg, GISAT-1 is the first state-of-the-art agile earth observation satellite that will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10.

"Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system", ISRO had said a few days before the planned launch in March last year.

