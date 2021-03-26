STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand: Resolution for withdrawal of ‘Patthaldgadi’ cases gets CM Hemant Soren’s approval 

The Patthalgadi movement began in 2017-18, where giant stone plaques were put outside villages in Khunti district, declaring gram sabha as the only sovereign authority. 

Published: 26th March 2021 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren has finally given his approval for the resolution for withdrawal of all the cases registered during Patthalgadi movement and for opposing amendments made to the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act, 1908 (CNT Act) and Santhal Paragana Tenancy Act, 1949 (SPT Act). 

Notably, in its first Cabinet decision after taking oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 29, 2019, Soren had announced that all cases registered under Section 124-A (Sedition) during Patthalgadi movement will be withdrawn. Sedition charges were filed against 10,000 villagers from Khunti, Murhu and Arki blocks in Khunti under Section 124-A of the IPC. 

The Patthalgadi movement began in 2017-18, where giant stone plaques were put outside villages in Khunti district, declaring gram sabha as the only sovereign authority. 

According to an official communiqué from the Chief Minister’s Office, “Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given his approval the resolution draft prepared by Home Department for the withdrawal of all cases registered during Patthalgadi movement and protests following amendments in CNT-SPT Acts.” 

According to the official release, three tier committees were formed in each of the districts for the withdrawal of the cases related to ‘Patthalgadi’ movement as well as protest following amendments to the CNT and SPT Acts, lodged in different police stations in Khunti, Chaibasa, Sarakikela-Kharsawan, Dumka and Sahibganj districts of Jharkhand. 

“The committee was headed by Deputy Commissioners cum District Magistrate as Chairman and Superintendent of Police and Public Prosecutor were appointed as its members. In the light of the report received from these committees, a decision has been taken to withdraw the cases registered against the people for opposing amendments to the CNT-SPT Acts and supporting ‘Patthagadi’ movement,” stated the communiqué. 

A total of 23 cases related to ‘Patthagaldi’ movement have been registered in various police stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patthalgadi Hemant Soren Jharkhand
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers blocking the road on the National Highway 9 during the Bharat Bandh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers' protest turns into 'Bharat Bandh' strike on four-month anniversary
For representational purpose only
Rajasthan official burns Rs 20 lakh as ACB team reached his residence
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp