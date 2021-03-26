Jharkhand: Resolution for withdrawal of ‘Patthaldgadi’ cases gets CM Hemant Soren’s approval 

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren has finally given his approval for the resolution for withdrawal of all the cases registered during Patthalgadi movement and for opposing amendments made to the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act, 1908 (CNT Act) and Santhal Paragana Tenancy Act, 1949 (SPT Act).

Notably, in its first Cabinet decision after taking oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 29, 2019, Soren had announced that all cases registered under Section 124-A (Sedition) during Patthalgadi movement will be withdrawn. Sedition charges were filed against 10,000 villagers from Khunti, Murhu and Arki blocks in Khunti under Section 124-A of the IPC.

The Patthalgadi movement began in 2017-18, where giant stone plaques were put outside villages in Khunti district, declaring gram sabha as the only sovereign authority.

According to an official communiqué from the Chief Minister’s Office, “Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given his approval the resolution draft prepared by Home Department for the withdrawal of all cases registered during Patthalgadi movement and protests following amendments in CNT-SPT Acts.”

According to the official release, three tier committees were formed in each of the districts for the withdrawal of the cases related to ‘Patthalgadi’ movement as well as protest following amendments to the CNT and SPT Acts, lodged in different police stations in Khunti, Chaibasa, Sarakikela-Kharsawan, Dumka and Sahibganj districts of Jharkhand.

“The committee was headed by Deputy Commissioners cum District Magistrate as Chairman and Superintendent of Police and Public Prosecutor were appointed as its members. In the light of the report received from these committees, a decision has been taken to withdraw the cases registered against the people for opposing amendments to the CNT-SPT Acts and supporting ‘Patthagadi’ movement,” stated the communiqué.

A total of 23 cases related to ‘Patthagaldi’ movement have been registered in various police stations.