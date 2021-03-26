Lawaypora attack: Car used identified, two overground workers held

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The police on Friday claimed to have arrested within 24 hours two overground workers of militants involved in the Lawaypora attack on a CRPF convoy that left two personnel dead and two others injured.

"It was a painful terror incident. Srinagar and Bandipora police worked whole night and arrested two OGWs involved in the attack," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar told reporters at the wreath laying ceremony of the slain CRPF personnel.

Kumar said the car used in the attack was seized while the terrorist who carried out the attack identified.

Some empty cartridges have also been recovered from the car, he said.

The IGP identified the arrested over ground workers as Javaid Sheikh and Muzaffar Mir.

"Muzaffar Mir is the relative of Nadeem Abrar, commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba. They are involved and they planned all this," he added.

Officials said raids were conducted at several places to track down the three terrorists including two foreigners who carried out the attack.

The operations are going on to track them down, the officials said.

A sub-inspector of CRPF and a constable were killed while two other jawans were injured in the attack carried out by militants in Lawaypora area of the city on Thursday.