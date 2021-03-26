STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lawaypora attack: Car used identified, two overground workers held

The IGP identified the arrested over ground workers as Javaid Sheikh and Muzaffar Mir.

Published: 26th March 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel at the site of militant strike in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday | Zahoor Punjabi

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The police on Friday claimed to have arrested within 24 hours two overground workers of militants involved in the Lawaypora attack on a CRPF convoy that left two personnel dead and two others injured.

"It was a painful terror incident. Srinagar and Bandipora police worked whole night and arrested two OGWs involved in the attack," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar told reporters at the wreath laying ceremony of the slain CRPF personnel.

Kumar said the car used in the attack was seized while the terrorist who carried out the attack identified.

Some empty cartridges have also been recovered from the car, he said.

The IGP identified the arrested over ground workers as Javaid Sheikh and Muzaffar Mir.

"Muzaffar Mir is the relative of Nadeem Abrar, commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba. They are involved and they planned all this," he added.

Officials said raids were conducted at several places to track down the three terrorists including two foreigners who carried out the attack.

The operations are going on to track them down, the officials said.

A sub-inspector of CRPF and a constable were killed while two other jawans were injured in the attack carried out by militants in Lawaypora area of the city on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lawaypora CRPF J&K police J&K militants Lashkar militants
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp