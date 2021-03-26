STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lokpal chairperson Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose presents its annual report to President Kovind 

As per Section 48 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, the Lokpal is required to present annually to the president a report on the work done by it.

Published: 26th March 2021 03:47 PM

justice pinaki chandra ghose

Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lokpal chairperson Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose has presented the 2019-20 annual report of Lokpal of India to President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The report was presented on Thursday, said the statement issued by the Lokpal.

This report is subsequently laid before each House of Parliament, it said.

The Lokpal was established on March 23, 2019, with the administration of oath of office to Justice Ghose as chairperson by the president.

Subsequently, four judicial members and four other members took oath of office on March 27, 2019.

The Lokpal functions under the provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

The Lokpal received 1,427 complaints during 2019-20.

Of these, 613 were related to state government officials and four against Union ministers and Members of Parliament, according to an official data.

Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose President Kovind 
