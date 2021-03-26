STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Matua outreach among PM agenda on first trip abroad post pandemic

Published: 26th March 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he will hold “substantive discussions” with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during his two-day visit to Bangladesh, as he expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic would be to a friendly neighbouring country with which India shares deep ties.

Modi said he will be visiting Bangladesh on March 26-27 at the invitation of Hasina, and looks forward to his participation at the Bangladesh National Day celebrations on Friday. Noting that Bangladesh’s National Day celebrations will commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Modi, in his departure statement, said “Bangabandhu” was one of the tallest leaders of the last century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions.

“I look forward to visiting Bangabandhu’s Samadhi to pay my respects to his memory,” he said. The PM also said he was looking forward to his interaction with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Harichand Thakur disseminated his pious message.

During his visit, a host of agreements in the fields of trade and investment, oceanography and other sectors would be signed. A number of announcements for enhanced cooperation in sectors like health, railway connectivity, border development and startups are also expected to be made. It is also being widely expected that Modi and Hasina will jointly launch passenger train service between Tripura and Dhaka.

