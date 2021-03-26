STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Museums to remain shut in Punjab till April 10 as state reports 2700 COVID cases

The active cases rose to 20,522, while the number of recoveries climbed to 1,95,015 after 1,735 more coronavirus patients recuperated, according to a medical bulletin.

Published: 26th March 2021 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

A city street wears a deserted look during night curfew, imposed by authorities amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country, in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab reported 2,700 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike this year, while 43 more people died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The active cases rose to 20,522, while the number of recoveries climbed to 1,95,015 after 1,735 more coronavirus patients recuperated, according to a medical bulletin.

The new infections took the tally to 2,22,937.

Jalandhar reported a maximum of 413 cases, followed by 340 in Ludhiana, 321 in Mohali, 297 in Amritsar, 233 in Gurdaspur and 231 in Patiala, it said.

Eleven more people succumbed to the virus in Jalandhar, eight in SBS Nagar, seven in Ludhiana and six in Hoshiarpur.

The total fatalities rose to 6,517, the bulletin stated.

There are 25 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 296 are on oxygen support.

A total of 57,44,842 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 226 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 25,356.

The toll rose to 368 with three more fatalities, a bulletin stated.

There are 2,178 active cases and 115 more people recuperated, taking the recoveries to 22,702.

A total of 3,00,105 samples have been taken for testing so far and 2,73,740 tested negative, it added.

Museums in Punjab will remain closed to the public till April 10 in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government said on Thursday.

As per the directions of the Punjab government, the Virasat-e-Khalsa situated at Sri Anandpur Sahib will also be closed with immediate effect, and public entry will be strictly prohibited into the premises of this world-renowned museum of Sikh heritage and culture, an official statement said here.

"The general public is also advised to comply with health advisories issued by the Punjab government to check the further rise of this deadly virus," it said.

Pilgrims coming to Sri Anandpur Sahib to take part in the 'Holla Mohalla' festival should not gather at one place in large numbers, the government said.

They should put on masks at all times, maintain social distance and sanitise their hands at regular intervals, it added.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh administration also issued an order stating all public parks, the Sukhna lake area and the city's main commercial zone, Sector 17 Plaza, would remain out of bounds for the public for Holi celebrations.

The step is a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection, the authorities said.

"There will be restrictions on entry into these places, which will be strictly implemented by the police and municipal authorities," an order issued by Manoj Parida, Adviser to UT Administrator, said.

It said the restrictions on entry to these places would remain valid from 6 am to 6 pm on March 29.

A few days ago, the UT administration had ordered several measures to check the spread of COVID-19, including banning public gatherings for Holi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Punjab Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp