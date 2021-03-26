Museums to remain shut in Punjab till April 10 as state reports 2700 COVID cases

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab reported 2,700 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike this year, while 43 more people died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The active cases rose to 20,522, while the number of recoveries climbed to 1,95,015 after 1,735 more coronavirus patients recuperated, according to a medical bulletin.

The new infections took the tally to 2,22,937.

Jalandhar reported a maximum of 413 cases, followed by 340 in Ludhiana, 321 in Mohali, 297 in Amritsar, 233 in Gurdaspur and 231 in Patiala, it said.

Eleven more people succumbed to the virus in Jalandhar, eight in SBS Nagar, seven in Ludhiana and six in Hoshiarpur.

The total fatalities rose to 6,517, the bulletin stated.

There are 25 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 296 are on oxygen support.

A total of 57,44,842 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 226 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 25,356.

The toll rose to 368 with three more fatalities, a bulletin stated.

There are 2,178 active cases and 115 more people recuperated, taking the recoveries to 22,702.

A total of 3,00,105 samples have been taken for testing so far and 2,73,740 tested negative, it added.

Museums in Punjab will remain closed to the public till April 10 in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government said on Thursday.

As per the directions of the Punjab government, the Virasat-e-Khalsa situated at Sri Anandpur Sahib will also be closed with immediate effect, and public entry will be strictly prohibited into the premises of this world-renowned museum of Sikh heritage and culture, an official statement said here.

"The general public is also advised to comply with health advisories issued by the Punjab government to check the further rise of this deadly virus," it said.

Pilgrims coming to Sri Anandpur Sahib to take part in the 'Holla Mohalla' festival should not gather at one place in large numbers, the government said.

They should put on masks at all times, maintain social distance and sanitise their hands at regular intervals, it added.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh administration also issued an order stating all public parks, the Sukhna lake area and the city's main commercial zone, Sector 17 Plaza, would remain out of bounds for the public for Holi celebrations.

The step is a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection, the authorities said.

"There will be restrictions on entry into these places, which will be strictly implemented by the police and municipal authorities," an order issued by Manoj Parida, Adviser to UT Administrator, said.

It said the restrictions on entry to these places would remain valid from 6 am to 6 pm on March 29.

A few days ago, the UT administration had ordered several measures to check the spread of COVID-19, including banning public gatherings for Holi.