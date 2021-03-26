STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WCD ministry invites proposals for research studies on welfare of women, children

The ministry in a statement said that the projects will be in the fields of welfare and development of women and children, including on their food and nutrition aspects.

Published: 26th March 2021 06:47 PM

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Women and Child Development said it has invited proposals for undertaking research projects the findings of which can be made part of action plans to improve female participation in economic activities.

The indicative list of thrust areas and themes for the projects include female labour force participation: trends, drivers and barriers; and economic development versus economically active women: determinants of low female labour force participation rate (FLFPR), it said.

Wage differentials per capita economic productivities and comparison of males and females in overall economic productivity across different sectors of economies, is also among the areas action-based research can be conducted, the statement said.

The grant-in-aid will be made available under the Research, Publication and Monitoring Scheme of the ministry to institutions, universities, voluntary organisations and NGOs registered under NITI Aayog's NGO PS Darpan Portal, it said.

Proposals on the above-mentioned research areas may be submitted through the women and child development grant-in-aid portal as well as through email.

Details can be accessed on the ministry's website, the statement said.

