Home Nation

500 shops gutted in fire at Pune's Fashion Street, nobody hurt

Soon after the blaze erupted, local people alerted the fire brigade. Around 16 fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot and launched the firefighting operation, officials said.

Published: 27th March 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

PUNE: Around 500 shops were gutted in a massive fire at the famous Fashion Street market in Camp area of Pune, officials said on Saturday.

The fire had broken out around 11 pm on Friday, they said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

"Soon after the blaze erupted, local people alerted the fire brigade. Around 16 fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot and launched the firefighting operation," a fire brigade official said.

"The fire was brought under control by around 1 am. However, around 500 shops were gutted by that time. But no casualty was reported in the incident," he said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, the official said.

The Fashion Street on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) area is a famous 'window shopping' destination that houses small outlets selling garments, shoes, goggles and other accessories.

