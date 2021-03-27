STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Condition of President Kovind stable, being shifted to AIIMS: R and R hospital

The president was undergoing a health check-up in the military hospital following a chest discomfort on Friday morning.

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The condition of President Ram Nath Kovind is stable and he is being referred to the AIIMS for further investigation, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said on Saturday.

"The condition of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind is stable. He is being referred to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Delhi for further investigation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

"President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said on Friday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Kovind at the Army hospital on Friday.

