STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus surge in Gujarat: 40 active cases at IIM-A, 25 at IIT- Gandhinagar

The IIM-A has been conducting RT-PCR tests for all students and community members free, and in view of new cases the frequency of testing has been increased.

Published: 27th March 2021 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The new wave of coronavirus in Gujarat has hit two of the country's premier educational institutions with IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Gandhinagar reporting active cases in double digits.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad currently has 40 active cases of coronavirus, while IIT-G has 25 active cases, official sources said.

"The IIM-A campus was almost COVID-free with only isolated cases till March 12. Subsequently there was a rise in infections, mostly among students. Many of these cases are asymptomatic," the institute said in a statement on Saturday.

The first five cases were reported on March 12-13, it added.

As many as 23 persons -- 22 students and a professor -- were found positive in tests conducted at the institute and they were isolated, said Mehul Acharya, deputy health officer, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Seventeen others tested positive later, he said.

"All infected persons have been shifted to a quarantine hostel although they are asymptomatic. Staff, faculty and family members have been asked to quarantine themselves at home," the IIM-A statement said.

As soon as a positive report comes, the infected student is asked to move into the quarantine hostel within an hour and treatment is started, it said.

Students who had or have tested positive are not allowed to sit for exams.

The IIM-A has been conducting RT-PCR tests for all students and community members free, and in view of new cases the frequency of testing has been increased, it added.

The Gandhinagar campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has also seen a rise in infections.

"Over the last few days, 25 students have tested positive. They have been isolated and are being looked after by our medical teams. No faculty or staff member has tested positive so far," the spokesperson of the institute said.

Gujarat recorded 2,190 coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the start of the pandemic.

The state currently has 10,134 active cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIM Ahmedabad IIT Gandhinagar Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Does a united India need a language policy | Amit Khare | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp