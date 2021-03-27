STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Derek O'Brien attacks Suvendu Adhikari, says Bengal's daughter will defeat 'traitor' in Nandigram

Adhikari is a sitting MLA from Nandigram, a seat where Mamata Banerjee has decided to contest this time instead of Bhawanipur.

Published: 27th March 2021 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Undated photo of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) and Suvendu Adhikari (R) (Photo | PTI)

Undated photo of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) and Suvendu Adhikari (R) (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: In a veiled attack at BJP candidate in Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday said "Bengal's daughter (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) will defeat Bengal's traitor in Nandigram Assembly seat.

Speaking to ANI, he said, " TMC will win Bengal. Bengal's daughter will defeat Bengal's traitor in his own backyard at Nandigram. Members of tourist gang will continue to do what they do best - try and destroy every institution in India."

Adhikari, a former TMC leader, joined the BJP ahead of Assembly polls. Adhikari is a sitting MLA from Nandigram, a seat where Mamata Banerjee has decided to contest this time instead of Bhawanipur.

Polling in Nandigram constituency will be held in the second phase of the assembly election on April 1.

ALSO READ | TMC delegation to meet Chief Electoral Officer to raise 'serious concerns'

He also lambasted West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on his remark that Banerjee should wear Bermuda shorts if she wants to show her plastered leg.

"Women in Bengal will continue to wear sarees any way they want," O'Brien said.

Addressing a rally in Purulia on Tuesday, Ghosh said: "She (Mamata) wants to show her plastered leg to everyone. Why doesn't she just wear a pair of Bermudas?"

The state is witnessing a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.

Meanwhile, the polling for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began at 7 am on Saturday with voters deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies.

CLICK HERE FOR ASSAM, WEST BENGAL POLL UPDATES 

Voter turnout of 7.72 per cent till 9 am was recorded as the polling for the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections is underway, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI).

All constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going to decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. The polling will end at 6.30 pm.

As many as 730 coys of central forces, including 92 for Bankura, 169 for Purba Medinipur, 139 for Paschim Medinipur, 186 for Purulia and 144 for Jhargram have been deployed for this phase.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari TMC Derek O'Brien Mamata Banerjee West Bengal elections West Bengal polls
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp