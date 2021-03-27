'Even the God of cricket cannot remain untouched': Citing Tendulkar, Shivraj asks people to take precautions

By PTI

BHOPAL: After legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday urged people to be careful and said "even the God of cricket cannot remain untouched by COVID-19".

In a tweet in Hindi, the CM said, "Jab Cricket Ke Bhagwan Bhi COVID-19 Se Achhoote Nahi Rah Sakte, To Aap Aur Hum Kya Hai? Kripya Mask Lagayen, Savdhani Rakhe, Apane Aap Ko Aur Aapke Apano Ko COVID-19 Se Bachaye. @sachin_rt Ji Ke Shighra Hi Purn Swasth Hone Ki Kamna Karta Karta Hoon". (What are people like us when even the God of cricket cannot remain untouched by COVID-19. Please wear a mask. Be careful, protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19. @sachin_rt wish you an early recovery).

Meanwhile, Chouhan urged people to celebrate Holi and other festivals with their families to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Perform traditions and rituals without crowding, but obtain the necessary approval from local administration for this," he said.

Chouhan also said that necessary arrangements are in place and sufficient number of beds is available in Madhya Pradesh to treat COVID-19 patients.

The CM also urged eligible people to get themselves vaccinated, saying it is the effective medication against the spread of the pandemic.