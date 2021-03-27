STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Even the God of cricket cannot remain untouched': Citing Tendulkar, Shivraj asks people to take precautions

Chouhan urged people to celebrate Holi and other festivals with their families to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Published: 27th March 2021 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: After legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday urged people to be careful and said "even the God of cricket cannot remain untouched by COVID-19".

In a tweet in Hindi, the CM said, "Jab Cricket Ke Bhagwan Bhi COVID-19 Se Achhoote Nahi Rah Sakte, To Aap Aur Hum Kya Hai? Kripya Mask Lagayen, Savdhani Rakhe, Apane Aap Ko Aur Aapke Apano Ko COVID-19 Se Bachaye. @sachin_rt Ji Ke Shighra Hi Purn Swasth Hone Ki Kamna Karta Karta Hoon". (What are people like us when even the God of cricket cannot remain untouched by COVID-19. Please wear a mask. Be careful, protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19. @sachin_rt wish you an early recovery).

Meanwhile, Chouhan urged people to celebrate Holi and other festivals with their families to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Perform traditions and rituals without crowding, but obtain the necessary approval from local administration for this," he said.

Chouhan also said that necessary arrangements are in place and sufficient number of beds is available in Madhya Pradesh to treat COVID-19 patients.

The CM also urged eligible people to get themselves vaccinated, saying it is the effective medication against the spread of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Chouhan Coronavirus COVID-19 Sachin Tendulkar
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Does a united India need a language policy | Amit Khare | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp