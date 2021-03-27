Fodder Scam: Jail authorities seek report on health conditions of Lalu Yadav from AIIMS

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a move to bring jailed RJD Chief Lalu Yadav back to Ranchi, Birsa Munda Central Jail Superintendent has sought a report about the health conditions of RJD Chief Lalu Yadav from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director.

According to jail IG Virendra Bhushan, an appropriate decision, whether Yadav will be lodged in jail or admitted again to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) will be taken, as per the report given by AIIMS.

Notably, the 72-year RJD Chief, after being diagnosed with symptoms of pneumonia, was shifted to AIIMS in January this year on the recommendation of an eight-member medical board, set up to look into his health conditions. Yadav is also suffering from hypertension, diabetes, heart and kidney ailments.

“The letter has been written by the jail Superintendent seeking a report over the actual health conditions of Lalu Yadav. If AIIMS doctors allow he will be sent to jail but, if they recommend keeping him under the observation of doctors, then he will he admitted to RIMS again,” said Jail IG Virendra Bhushan.

He, however, said that the jail authorities are yet to receive any reply from AIIMS.

After being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017, in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury, the RJD chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS on August 29, 2018, looking at his deteriorating health conditions.

Prasad, so far, has been convicted in four out of the five cases related to multi-crore fodder scam cases related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) on September 30, 2013, another Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on January 24, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on February 23, 2018 and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on February 19.