STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Himanta Biswa Sarma urges people to vote for progress, prosperity of Assam

Polling is underway in the forty-seven constituencies spread across 12 districts in the first phase, in which 264 candidates are in the fray. The polling began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 p

Published: 27th March 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Temperature of voters being checked at a polling booth in Lahowal Assembly constituency of Assam's Dibrugarh. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

GUWAHATI: As the first phase of assembly polls in Assam began on Saturday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged voters to turn out in record numbers and exercise their right to vote for the progress and development of the state.

"Today is a glorious day when you get an opportunity to exercise your democratic right of casting your vote. Please do go out in large numbers. Your vote will ensure the progress, development and prosperity of Assam," Sarma tweeted.

CLICK HERE FOR LATEST ASSAM, WEST BENGAL POLL UPDATES 

Polling is underway in the forty-seven constituencies spread across 12 districts in the first phase, in which 264 candidates are in the fray. The polling began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's constituency Majuli is also going to polls in the first phase.

Majuli, the largest river island in the world and one of the most talked-about assembly constituencies in Assam which elected the current chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is now hoping for a second term for his party, and perhaps for himself.

The next two phases of polls in Assam is due on April 1 and April 6. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assembly polls Assam assembly elections Assam polls Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp