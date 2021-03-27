STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In a first, securitymen recover countrymade grenade launcher used by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

The discovery of the camouflaged grenade launcher in the forested surroundings left troopers surprised, said Dantewada's top cop, speaking to The New Indian Express

Published: 27th March 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

The countrymade grenade launcher found at Ghotiya in the district of Dantewada in south Chhattisgarh. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

The countrymade grenade launcher found at Ghotiya in the district of Dantewada in south Chhattisgarh. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A countrymade grenade launcher was found by security forces during their search operation near the hilly forested terrain of Ghotiya in the district of Dantewada in south Chhattisgarh, about 450 km south of Raipur.

The discovery of the camouflaged grenade launcher in the forested surroundings left troopers surprised, said Dantewada's top cop, speaking to The New Indian Express.   

“Such a grenade launcher was spotted for the first time in this region. On a tip-off over the presence of Maoists close to the Ghotiya village, a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) left on the search operation, when they chanced upon the Maoists’ countrymade grenade launcher after the encounter with the rebels,” said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada district police chief.

Observing the troopers arriving close to their hideout, the Maoists opened indiscriminate fire near Palli Barsur under the jurisdiction of Malewahi police station. The forces retaliated leading to an exchange of fire. The Red Brigade escaped into the nearby mountainous forests and there was no report of any casualty or injuries so far, the officer added.

Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), wire, batteries and items of daily use were also recovered from the site.

Dantewada is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Dantewada Maoists
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp