In a first, securitymen recover countrymade grenade launcher used by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A countrymade grenade launcher was found by security forces during their search operation near the hilly forested terrain of Ghotiya in the district of Dantewada in south Chhattisgarh, about 450 km south of Raipur.

The discovery of the camouflaged grenade launcher in the forested surroundings left troopers surprised, said Dantewada's top cop, speaking to The New Indian Express.

“Such a grenade launcher was spotted for the first time in this region. On a tip-off over the presence of Maoists close to the Ghotiya village, a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) left on the search operation, when they chanced upon the Maoists’ countrymade grenade launcher after the encounter with the rebels,” said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada district police chief.

Observing the troopers arriving close to their hideout, the Maoists opened indiscriminate fire near Palli Barsur under the jurisdiction of Malewahi police station. The forces retaliated leading to an exchange of fire. The Red Brigade escaped into the nearby mountainous forests and there was no report of any casualty or injuries so far, the officer added.

Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), wire, batteries and items of daily use were also recovered from the site.

Dantewada is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.