STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Keep Kashmir at the front, centre of dialogue process: PDP urges India, Pakistan

The party held a meeting of its political affairs committee (PAC) - its top decision-making body - which was chaired by its president Mehbooba Mufti.

Published: 27th March 2021 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The PDP Saturday urged India and Pakistan to go beyond rhetoric, deepen the process of dialogue and broaden the scope of political engagement by keeping Jammu and Kashmir at the "front and centre of the process" to make it result-oriented and sustainable.

The party held a meeting of its political affairs committee (PAC) - its top decision-making body - which was chaired by its president Mehbooba Mufti.

The meeting was the first post the party restructuring and re-election of Mehbooba as president, a party spokesman said.

He said the meeting deliberated upon the prevailing political situation in the state and the party's response to the emerging situation.

The PAC members welcomed the recent gestures of peace between India and Pakistan and the ceasefire agreement leading to de-escalation of tensions.

"The PAC urged governments in both capitals to go beyond rhetoric, deepen the process of dialogue and broaden the scope of political engagement keeping Jammu and Kashmir front and centre of the process to make it result oriented and sustainable," the meeting resolved.

Terming connectivity and free flow of goods and people as pivotal for uplift of people in the subcontinent devastated by wars and penury, the meeting pitched for early resumption of cross-Loc trade, opening up of Srinagar-Muzaffarabad, Poonch-Rawalakote, Kargil-Skardu and Jammu-Sialkote roads, the spokesman said.

He said while ruing the "uncertainty" and the "imposed atmosphere of panic unleashed", the members lauded the resolve of the party and unanimously endorsed the stance of the party president regarding the prevailing situation and issues post August 5, 2019 when the Centre revoked J-K's special status.

Highlighting the dynamic shift in the geopolitical engagements of the subcontinent, the meeting observed that the stance and agenda as propounded by PDP is proving to be the guide for establishment of durable peace in the region thereby proving it more relevant than ever before, the spokesman said.

He said the meeting condemned the unleashing of central agencies to "coerce and muzzle" Mehbooba and expressed their solidarity with the party president and resolved to standby by her and the party in the fight for restoration of the rights and dignity of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman said senior leaders and PAC members Mohammad Sartaj Madni and Naeem Akhtar could not attend the meeting as both "are under illegal detention".

"The meeting condemned their continued incarceration and demanded their immediate release and well as the release of all political prisoners," he said.

The PAC also rejected the "frivolous charges" leveled against the party youth president Waheed ur Rehman Parra, termed his detention a part of "political witch hunt" and demanded his immediate release, the spokesman added.

The meeting expressed gratitude to the party workers at the grassroots level who have stood with the party and its struggle despite the "pressures and harassments exhorted by the system".

"The workers are the real strength of the party and PDP shall stand firm to represent their aspirations," the meeting resolved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti PDP
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Does a united India need a language policy | Amit Khare | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp