Maharashtra: Forest fires reported in Thane, Palghar; no casualties in both incidents

The blaze was noticed by locals who alerted the cell, and firemen from Vartak Nagar rushed to the spot and put out the fire in a couple of hours, an official said.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.

By PTI

THANE/PALGHAR: Two forest fires were reported in the hills of Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra in the last two days, a fire official said on Saturday.

No casualties were reported in both the incidents, the official said.

The first fire broke out in Yeoor Hills of Thane city's Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP) area late on Thursday, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the Thane municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell.

The blaze was noticed by locals who alerted the cell, and firemen from Vartak Nagar rushed to the spot and put out the fire in a couple of hours, he said.

Villagers had started the fire in the wooded area to get manure, he said.

Similarly, a fire broke out at Jivdani Hills in Vasai of Palghar district on Friday night and spread around a temple in the area, an official said.

The fire was raging till morning and it affected area near the temple, it was stated.

Maharashtra forest fire
