Mamata accuses Modi of speaking at Matua temple with an eye on Bengal polls

The TMC supremo also alleged that Modi violated the model code of conduct through his speech at the temple, holy to the Matua community spread over India and Bangladesh.

Published: 27th March 2021 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

KHARAGPUR:  West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged PM Narendra Modi’s speech at the Matua temple at Orakandi in Bangladesh was with an eye on Bengal polls.

The TMC supremo also alleged that Modi violated the model code of conduct through his speech at the temple, holy to the Matua community spread over India and Bangladesh. However, Modi in his speech at the temple had not made any election promises.

Addressing a public meeting in Kharagpur, Banerjee recalled the scrapping Bangladeshi actor Firdaus's visa during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections "as he took part in a rally here" and wondered why Modi's visa should not be dealt with similarly.

"Modi is delivering a speech at a temple in Bangladesh with an eye on elections in West Bengal. This is a total violation of the election code of conduct, we are taking up the issue with Election Commission," she said.

The Matua community in West Bengal is estimated to be 30 million strong. Pointing out that the BJP often accused her of bringing in Bangladeshi "infiltrators", she wondered why Modi "now goes to Bangladesh to do marketing (sic)" for votes.

