Modi pays tribute to Mujib, praises Hasina in article

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an op-ed in Bangladesh’s leading English newspaper — The Daily Star — on Friday said the 2015 boundary agreement would have been signed earlier if Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had been alive. “India and Bangladesh were able to finally overcome the complications of history through the 2015 Land Boundary Agreement. It was a historic moment in the history of modern nation-states. But had Bangabandhu been at the helm longer, this achievement may have come much earlier,” he wrote.

The op-ed was published on a day when Modi began his two-day trip to Bangladesh. The PM heaped praise on his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina for bettering ties between the two countries. “Cargo from Bangladesh can move to Nepal and Bhutan through India. We are in the process of implementing a similar arrangement for Indian cargo to reach India’s northeastern states through Bangladesh,” he wrote.