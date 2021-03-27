STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muzaffarnagar riots: Court allows withdrawal of cases against Suresh Rana, Sangeet Som and 50 others

The accused were booked under various IPC sections for violating prohibitory orders deterring public servants from discharging their duties and wrongful restraint.

Published: 27th March 2021 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters turn violent and throw brickbats during a rally in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Friday

Protesters turn violent and throw brickbats during a rally in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh (File Photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: An MP/MLA court allowed to withdraw a case of inciting violence against 52 named accused including 12 BJP leaders in connection with the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

The BJP leaders are Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana, BJP MLA Sangit Som, former BJP MP Bhartendu Singh and VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi. Judge of the special MP/MLA court Ram Sudh Singh on Friday allowed the government counsel to withdraw the case.

The accused were booked under various IPC sections for violating prohibitory orders deterring public servants from discharging their duties and wrongful restraint. It is alleged that the accused participated in a Mahapanchayat, delivered provocative speeches, and incited violence through speeches in the last week of August 2013.

The state counsel had moved an application in the court stating that the Uttar Pradesh government had decided in the public interest not to proceed further with the prosecution of the BJP leaders and that the court should allow its plea to withdraw this case.

Significantly, at least 62 people were killed, 93 injured and more than 50,000 displaced during the riots in Muzaffarnagar and its neighbouring districts in 2013.
 

