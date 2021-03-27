STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President Kovind shifted to AIIMS for planned bypass procedure: Rashtrapati Bhavan

The president's health condition is stable and he is under the care of experts, it said.

Published: 27th March 2021 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi,

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind was on Saturday shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here for a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on Tuesday, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Kovind, 75, had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) here following chest discomfort on Friday morning.

"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, in the afternoon today (March 27, 2021). Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday."

"The President's health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS," the statement said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Army hospital said in a medical bulletin that the president is being referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation.

The hospital had on Friday said, "President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation".

