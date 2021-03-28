STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1971 Battle of Basantar hero, Lieutenant General WAG Pinto (Retd) dies at 97

Published: 28th March 2021 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Lieutenant General WAG Pinto (Retd)

Lieutenant General WAG Pinto (Retd) (Photo | National Defence College)

By PTI

PUNE: A military hero who led an infantry division to a legendary victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan War died in Pune at the age of 97, a senior official said on Sunday.

Lieutenant General WAG Pinto (Retd) led the 54 Infantry Division in the Battle of Basantar in the war that gave birth to Bangladesh, leading his troops from the front with the motto he coined "bash on regardless", he said.

"In this battle, Pinto's division won as many as 196 gallantry medals in just 14 days of fierce fighting, including two Param Vir Chakras and nine Maha Vir Chakras," the official added.

In a solemn ceremony here on Sunday, Pinto was remembered by a host of military officials, including General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern CommandLieutenant General JS Nain.

