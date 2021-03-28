36 booked for freeing criminal from police custody in Uttar Pradesh
MUZAFFARNAGAR: Thirty-six people were booked and four of them arrested for allegedly attacking a police team and freeing a criminal here, an officer said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Sherpur village under Kotwali Police Station on Saturday when a police team had gone to arrest Imlakh, who is a history-sheeter, the officer said.
As the team took Imlakh into custody, some villagers showed up and attacked the police personnel and freed the criminal who remains at large, police said.