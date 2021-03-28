STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

4,204 prisoners released on bail, 41 on parole after COVID outbreak in J&K: DGP, prisons

A total of 542 inmates across various jails were infected with the coronavirus, but all of them recovered, except two elderly prisoners who succumbed due to co-morbidities.

Published: 28th March 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: Over 4,200 prisoners were released on bail and 41 on parole since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year, Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons, V K Singh has said.

He said there is only one COVID-positive patient among the prisoners, who is being treated at a hospital in Kathua district.

"Since March last year, 4,204 inmates were released on bail and 41 on parole, in pursuance of decisions taken by the high-powered committee (constituted on the Supreme Court's directions to decongest jails to ensure social distancing among prisoners)," Singh said.

Speaking at a cultural programme organised at the Amphalla District Jail here on Saturday, he said a total of 542 inmates across various jails were infected with the coronavirus, but all of them recovered, except two elderly prisoners who succumbed due to co-morbidities.

"Presently, there is only one COVID case from the Kathua District Jail, who is admitted to the local Government Medical College," the DGP said.

He said the prisons department has introduced a video-conferencing facility for the purpose of trial and remand, the e-mulaqat facility and the Prison Inmate Calling System, besides setting up modern interview rooms in jails.

He said a cognitive behavioural therapy was taken up for inmates suffering from insomnia and it benefitted 135 of them -- 74 in Kot Bhalwal, Jammu and 61 in the Amphalla District Jail.

The inmates sang folk songs, Bollywood classics and Sufi songs during the programme, which received a thunderous applause from the audience.

Jammu District Jail Superintendent Mirza Saleem Beig highlighted various steps taken by the prisons department for the welfare of prisoners and strengthening the prison administration.

He said the prison administration is committed to providing better correctional programmes to the inmates, including educational and vocational-training courses, awareness programmes and recreational activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir prisons COVID-19 outbreak
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp