All is not well in MVA? Congress leader says party may contest future polls in Maharashtra solo

By PTI

THANE: The Congress in Maharashtra is exploring the possibility of contesting the forthcoming elections in the state on its own, state unit president Nana Patole told the party workers on Saturday.

Patole also said that despite the Congress being in power in the state as a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the work of the party workers was not being done.

Addressing a meeting of Congress workers in Bhiwandi city in Thane district, the senior Congress leader said a disciplinary action will be taken against 18 corporators of the party for defecting to the NCP.

"They would be expelled from the party and their corporatorship would be cancelled," he said.

The Congress shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.