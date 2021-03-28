STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

All is not well in MVA? Congress leader says party may contest future polls in Maharashtra solo

Patole also said that despite the Congress being in power in the state as a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the work of the party workers was not being done.

Published: 28th March 2021 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: The Congress in Maharashtra is exploring the possibility of contesting the forthcoming elections in the state on its own, state unit president Nana Patole told the party workers on Saturday.

Patole also said that despite the Congress being in power in the state as a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the work of the party workers was not being done.

Addressing a meeting of Congress workers in Bhiwandi city in Thane district, the senior Congress leader said a disciplinary action will be taken against 18 corporators of the party for defecting to the NCP.

"They would be expelled from the party and their corporatorship would be cancelled," he said.

The Congress shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Nana Patole Maha Vikas Aghadi Shiv Sena NCP
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp