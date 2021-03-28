Assam assembly elections: Congress lodges complaint with EC over BJP’s ‘deceptive’ ad

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission demanding action after a BJP advertisement in several local dailies allegedly suggested the party’s victory in all seats of Upper Assam, which voted in the first phase of assembly polls on Saturday.

Assam Congress alleged that BJP carried a misleading advertisement in multiple dailies, suggesting its victory in these constituencies.

"... The advertisement has been published in the form of a news report for canvassing in favour of BJP to influence and deceive the public/voters for the remaining two phases of polls across the state,” Niran Borah, who is the chairman of the Congress’ legal department, wrote to Assam chief electoral officer Nitin Khade.

Congress has demanded strict action against the BJP, as well as the newspapers in question, for publishing the ad, in a news format, which is in violation of the model code of conduct, and requested for assurance that the remaining two phases of elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

“Further, till the conclusion of polling of present election, the circulation of the said news items/advertisement is to be stopped for publication in all forms of electronic media, social media, etc. for the holding of the present election in a fair and impartial manner,” the complaint further read.

The stakes appeared high for ruling BJP and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in the first phase of polling.

In the 2016 elections, 35 of the 47 seats, which went to polls in the first phase, were bagged by the BJP (27) and AGP (8).

The Congress had won nine, All India United Democratic Front - two and there was an independent victor.