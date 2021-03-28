STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal polls: TMC replaces candidate for Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly constituency

Published: 28th March 2021 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a public meeting, in East Midnapore on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced that it replaced its candidate for Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly constituency for the ongoing election in West Bengal.

The ruling TMC announced the name of Rajen Sundas as its candidate for the constituency in Darjeeling district.

"All India Trinamool Congress would like to inform replacement of the candidate for Darjeeling District's Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly Constituency (No. 25) following the name of Rajen Sundas," read an official statement today.

Meanwhile, Assembly elections to the 294-member state Assembly is underway in the state.

The polls were scheduled to be held in eight phases that started on March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.  

