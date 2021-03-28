Decision to accord commissionerate status to Gairsain was taken after discussions: Trivendra Rawat

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said that decision to accord the status of commissionerate to Gairsain was taken after discussion with 'stakeholders'.

He also added that talks to the dissolution of the commissionerate status of Gairsain are just 'fiction'.

"The decision to elevate Gairsain as the third commissionerate of Uttarakhand was taken after detailed and long discussion with people who matter. It was for the betterment of the summer capital and realization of long pending dreams of people of the hills of Uttarakhand who sacrificed for the statehood," said the former CM.

The statement comes after newly sworn-in CM Tirath Singh Rawat's indication that the decision could be reversed. The CM on Friday had also added that the decision is 'under consideration and paperwork to that effect has been put on hold for now.

"We are considering the decision and any decision regarding Hairaan commissionerate will be taken as per people's aspirations. The process to accord complete status of commissionerate is yet to be completed, " the CM had said while speaking to the media through video conferencing.

Earlier this month, a cabinet minister from Trivendra cabinet who is in the Tirath Singh Rawat cabinet too had said that the inclusion of Almora district in Gairsain commissionary was not a 'practical' decision.

Rekha Arya, state cabinet minister for women and child welfare also praised the new Chief Minister's decision.

Rahul Singh Shekhawat, Dehradun based political analyst said, "It seems that the former CM is yet to come to terms with the decision of his sudden removal just 9 days before the government complete 4 years in Uttarakhand. Also, witnessing a reversal of decisions made during his tenure as the CM is not invoking a pleasant feeling."

The state government under the incumbent CM has reversed several decisions which include withdrawal of over 5000 cases registered under the Epidemic Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act 2005 against people during the lockdown, RT-PCR test Mahakumbh attendees, efforts to downplay the religious congregation, among others.

Reacting to this the former CM had said that Covid threat should be taken more 'seriously'.