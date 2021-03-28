Fishermen to be brought under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has termed as 'unconstitutional' the state government's decision to insitute a judicial inquiry into Central agencies probing gold smuggling and related cases, He added that the move was against the federal structure of the Constitution.

"This is very unfortunate. It means this (state) government is challenging the federal structure of the Constitution. This is 100 per cent unconstitutional," Rajnath said.

Recently, the state government had decided to order a judicial inquiry against the central agencies, including Enforcement Directorate, for allegedly derailing the probe in the gold smuggling and dollar scam cases.

The move came days after the state Crime Branch registered an FIR against some ED officials.

Singh, who was in the capital as part of the NDA's election campaign in the state, said the Centre will provide an assistance of Rs 6,000 per year to fishermen on the lines of the aid currently given to farmers under the PM Kissan Samman Nidhi scheme.

"Under the PM Kissan Samman Nidhi our government is transferring Rs 6,000 per year to the bank accounts of farmers across the country. We will also transfer Rs 6,000 to the bank accounts of fishermen as well and effectively implement the Central scheme," he said.

The Union Minister said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is demanding a separate Union ministry for fisheries, was perhaps unaware that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had constituted such a ministry in 2019 itself. He said fishermen were being given Kissan credit cards and loans as well.

Rajnath said the BJP government at the Centre has fulfilled its key promises in the election manifesto including abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, ending triple talaq and enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Allaying concerns on the implementation of CAA, Singh assured that citizenship of Indian nationals will be protected irrespective of their religion.

"Whoever is a citizen of India, whether Hindu, Muslim or Christian, we will not take away his or her citizenship. This is our firm decision," Rajnath said.

On Uniform Civil Code, the Union Minister said it was a part of the manifesto which will also be implemented. "At the appropriate time, by taking all communities into confidence, we can move forward on it," he added. Asked about rising fuel and cooking gas prices in the country, Rajnath said the Centre has requested the states to lower its duties on petroleum products.

Singh also flayed both the LDF and UDF and added that people in the state have realised that only the BJP could provide a political alternative to the two fronts. Both the LDF and UDF were giving false promises and had failed to understand the aspirations of the people of Kerala, he said.

"UDF and LDF are playing friendly matches. Either the LDF or the UDF win the match but it is the people who are getting defeated. In Kerala, the Congress and Communists are fighting but far away, they are fighting us together," Singh said.