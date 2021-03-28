STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCB conducts raids in Mumbai and Thane; five held with drugs

As part of a new modus operandi being adopted by racketeers, teenage girls are used for trafficking drugs, the official said.

Published: 28th March 2021 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics, Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has raided three locations in Mumbai and Thane and seized various drugs, an official said on Sunday, adding four persons have been arrested while a teenage girl detained.

During the operation which began on Saturday night and continued till early Sunday morning, the NCB seized 165 grams of Mephedrone, 20 blots (0.5 grams) of LSD, 8 grams of MDMA/Ecstasy tablets from the arrested persons.

The raids were conducted in suburban Mahim and Andheri, and in neighbouring Thane.

The accused are identified as Mark DeCosta, Abdul Kadir, Naziya Shaikh, Imran Shaikh and a teenage girl.

As part of a new modus operandi being adopted by racketeers, teenage girls are used for trafficking drugs, the official said.

Further investigation is on, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCB Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai Thane Mumbai Drugs
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan (Photo | Infosys.com)
Mapping The Mind | Kris Gopalakrishnan | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 3 | Subramanian Swamy | Alankrita Shrivastava | The New Indian Express
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp