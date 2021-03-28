Policeman shot dead by colleague after altercation in J&K's Udhampur

By PTI

UDHAMPUR: A policeman was allegedly shot dead by his colleague following an altercation in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The fratricide incident took place at around 11 pm on Saturday while the duo was deployed at a checkpoint at Jakhani Chowk along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, they said.

Selection grade constable Kaka Ram and special police officer Manohar Lal got engaged in a heated argument over some issue.

Lal lost his temper and fired upon Ram with his service rifle, they said.

Ram succumbed to injuries at a hospital early Sunday, the officials said, adding Lal was overpowered and subsequently arrested.

A case was registered and further investigation is on, the officials said.