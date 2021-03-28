STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ruckus at musical event in Srinagar after song request turned down

The official said police used maximum restraint as any type of force would have created a stampede-like situation at the venue.

Published: 28th March 2021 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Ruckus

For representational purposes

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A few youths created a ruckus at a tourism department-organised musical event here and vandalised the stage after a song request was turned down, prompting police to register a case on Sunday, officials said.

Those on stage, including singers, were unhurt, they said The event at Badamwari in the downtown area of the city witnessed a huge participation of people and as it was underway, a few youths created a ruckus and vandalised the stage, the officials said.

Police have registered a case and identified the miscreants.

The ruckus broke out after a "boy" demanded that a song of his choice be played, but his request was not fulfilled, a police officer said.

"When he took away the microphone, one member of the cultural group slapped the boy. This led to the ruckus on the stage," the official said.

He said police used maximum restraint as any type of force would have created a stampede-like situation at the venue.

The miscreants have been identified and an FIR has been registered, the official said.

Legal action will follow, he said.

