SUV driver tries to run over magistrate in Madhya Pradesh

Driver of an SUV tried to run over a district court magistrate outside his residence in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Published: 28th March 2021 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

GWALIOR: Driver of an SUV tried to run over a district court magistrate here outside his residence in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The magistrate, identified as Sachin Jain, was also attacked with a knife by one of the six men travelling in the vehicle, an official said, adding that one of the accused was carrying a country-made gun with him.

"They also snatched the gold chain of Jain during the incident which occurred at Magistrate Colony here on Saturday night when Jain was on a stroll with his family members," Thatipur police station in-charge RBS Vimal said.

Jain saved his life when he saw the vehicle which was being driven speedily.

The men in the SUV also threatened to kill Jain before fleeing from the spot, Vimal said.

After Jain called up police, he was taken to hospital for treatment, he said.

A case has been registered against six persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Arms Act.

