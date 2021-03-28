STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teacher shot dead in Haryana

A 34-year-old teacher was shot dead by three assailants in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Sunday, police said.

Published: 28th March 2021 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH:

Anil, a guest teacher employed at Najafgarh in Delhi, was at a meat shop located at Dujana Chowk on the Rohtak-Jhajjar highway when three men came on a bike shot at him, police said.

Seven to eight bullets were fired, said Roshan Lal, Inspector, police station (Dujana).

Police suspect old enmity of Anil's family with a main accused identified as Sanjay, a resident of Birdhana in Jhajjar, as the reason behind this incident.

A case of murder has been registered against Sanjay and two others, said police.

TAGS
Haryana Haryana Teacher Haryana Crime Haryana Murder
Comments

