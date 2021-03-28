STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three cops suspended, another shifted day after scuffle between BJP-RSS workers and policemen in UP

The scuffle took place after some policemen allegedly misbehaved with an RSS Zila Pracharak, Manoj Kumar, when he was taking a bath in the Yamuna river during the Kumbh fair in Vrindavan.

Published: 28th March 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

MATHURA: Three police officials were suspended and another shifted on Sunday, a day after a scuffle broke out here between some policemen and youth, said to be BJP and RSS workers, officials said.

The scuffle took place after some policemen allegedly misbehaved with an RSS Zila Pracharak, Manoj Kumar, when he was taking a bath in the Yamuna river during the Kumbh fair in Vrindavan, they said.

Soon after the incident, a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing some youth entering into an altercation with two or three policemen and one of them hitting a policeman on his back with a helmet.

A police spokesperson here said while inspector, Kotwali, Anuj Kumar has been sent to the police lines, Kumbh area (VIP ghat) police outpost incharge, inspector P K Upadyay as well as constables Anil and Gautam have been suspended.

A letter has also been written to authorities concerned for action against two home guards, the police spokesperson said.

Following the incident on Saturday, local BJP activists staged a dharma in protest the alleged misbehaviour of the policemen.

The local Congress leaders and workers had also accused the BJP and RSS activists of attacking policemen, including the area SHO, and demanded action against them.

On Sunday, former leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Uttar Pradesh, Pradeep Mathur said the party will stage a protest if the administration remains a silent spectator to the incident.

"To protect the democratic norms, Congress would state a dharna if the administration remains a silent spectator and no action is taken against the alleged BJP/RSS activists who assaulted the police," Mathur said at a press conference in the presence of senior party leaders of the district.

RLD state vice president Kunvar Narendra Singh had also demanded action against the those involved in the incident.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan (Photo | Infosys.com)
Mapping The Mind | Kris Gopalakrishnan | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 3 | Subramanian Swamy | Alankrita Shrivastava | The New Indian Express
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp