Bengal BJP shares video, claims TMC's Nusrat Jahan says 'can't do rally for over an hour even for CM'

By ANI

KOLKATA: Amid ongoing Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal shared a video claiming to feature Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Nusrat Jahan.

The video shows the TMC MP seen agitated during a campaign.

In the video shared through West Bengal BJP Twitter handle a woman can be heard saying: "I have been at the rally for over an hour. I don't do this even for the Chief Minister. Are you kidding?"

"TMC MP Nusrat Jahan " I can't do rally for more than 1 hour, I don't even do it for CM" #MamataLosingNandigram," tweeted BJP Bengal.

The video quickly went viral on the microblogging site.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan " I can't do rally for more than 1 hour, I don't even do it for CM"#MamataLosingNandigram pic.twitter.com/p0jOm4iy03 — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) March 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

In the first phase, 30 seats covering all Assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

Now the remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly polls will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.