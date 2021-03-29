Bihar: ED to attach property of 170 criminals, worth Rs 299 crore

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Notorious bank-robber Amrendra K Madahv, 45, would have never imagined that his entire property will one day be confiscated by the government. He continued committing crimes, running an interstate gang of bank robbers but has now become literally a ‘pauper’ following the attachment of his property, worth Rs 1.5 crore by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the recommendation of state economic offence unit.

Amrendra was arrested from Dhanbad and his property in Bihar and Jharkhand were attached by the ED. Even a plot of 5 katha land bought in the name of his wife has also been attached by the department. He had got the property made in the fake names of him and his wife as Sujeet Mitttal and Pooja Mittal.

Madhav, born in Bihar’s Gaya district, is not the only one whose property has been attached. There are 170 notorious criminals in the list of EOU, whose properties -- both moveable and immoveable -- would soon be attached by the ED.

The Economic Offence Unit (EOU) has started the mission under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 and the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance 1944. The proposal to attach the property of 170 criminals has been sent to the ED by the EOU.

Sources from police department said that property, worth Rs 299 crore, belonging to the 170 would be attached by the ED following the recommendation of Bihar’s Economic Offence Unit.