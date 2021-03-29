STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar Intermediate exams: Toppers belong to lesser-known schools of smaller cities

The toppers said that they used the lockdown period to study hard which helped them in getting the top positions.

Published: 29th March 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Sonali Kumari and Madhu Bharti (Photos by special arrangement)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Students of lesser-known schools from smaller cities in Bihar have proved their talent again in the Bihar Intermediate exams, declared on Friday. Among them, three girls belonging to middle-class families have topped in all the streams- science, arts and commerce. The toppers said that they used the lockdown period to study hard which helped them in getting the top positions.

Sonali Kumari - one of the topper girls, who has topped in science stream, is the daughter of a thela-vendor of Nalanda district while Madhu Bharati - topper in Arts is the daughter of a teacher in Khagria. Sugandha Kumari - Commerce topper from Aurangabad is the daughter of a local fertiliser trader.

Almost all toppers, including the three, admitted that lockdown, in fact, posed a challenge to them but they converted the crisis in opportunity for completing revisions ahead of examinations. Madhu Bharti and Sonali Kumari now desire to study further aspiring to go in the Indian Administrative Service while Sugandha Kumari wants to pursue charted accountancy.

Educational experts said that the pandemic failed to dampen the spirits of students, especially girls. “The 80 -90% students,who come from rural and semi-urban areas have become more concerned towards their study aiming to civil services and other coveted posts compared to students of urban areas. As a result of this, students of rural background are doing better these days”, said noted educationist Dr Archana Kumari.

Bihar’s education minister Vijay K Chaudhary has also said that girls topping in the examinations in Bihar indicate a better change in society on the way for half of the population. “Their success indicates the success of CM Nitish Kumar’s schemes like cycle yojan, poshak yojna and financial assistances of Rs 25,000 to unmarried girls upon passing intermediate and Rs 50,000 for both married and unmarried girls on passing graduation,have started bringing tremendous positive changes”, Chaudhary said.

As per official figures, Madhu Bharti has topped in the arts stream by obtaining 463 marks, Sugandha Kumari obtained 471 and Sonali Kumari topped with 471 marks out of a total of 500 marks. Speaking to the media, Madhu Bharti in Khagaria said that she used the entire lockdown period in going through the courses and preparing models notes. “It (lockdown) was the best time for me to self-study”, she said adding that she aspires to become an IAS officer.

In the same way, Sugandha Kumari said that she did a wider study during the lockdown to get to the position. “I wish to tell other students who are next to appear in the intermediate examination that they should focus more on a wider study with positive mindsets”, she said.

Sonali Kumari stated that proper utilisation of lockdown periods along with regular study helped her to gain the top position. She also aspires to become an IAS officer. As per official data, a total of 6,43,678 girls had appeared in all streams of intermediate examination and of them, 5,18,591 have passed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar intermediate exams Bihar students
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp