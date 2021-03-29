STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Block Development Council chairperson from Gurez joins BJP in Jammu

BDC chairperson from north Kashmir's Gurez, Famida Bano, on Monday joined the BJP here, a party spokesperson said.

Published: 29th March 2021 07:56 PM

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Bano was welcomed by BJP general secretary (organization) Ashok Kaul, who said her joining would boost the morale of party workers in Gurez segment of Bandipora district.

Bano said she has decided to join the BJP with a firm view that she will be able to serve in an empowered way.

She also expressed her gratitude to the BJP leadership and said, "I will never let the party down."

Kaul said, "Gurez is a very sensitive and strategic constituency. There is huge neglect and deprivation due to the discrimination of traditional political parties who were governing the state for last seven decades."

Former MLC Surinder Ambardar said Gurez would be developed as a model constituency in future.

"The people of Gurez have shown their patriotism by negating separatism and terrorism for last three decades. They are wedded to nationalism and are echoing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

District Development Council (DDC) member from Tulail (Gurez) Aijaz Khan was also present on the occasion.

