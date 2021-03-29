STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel chairs meet to review situation amid COVID-19 surge

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel asked officials to increase the vaccination coverage in districts where infection numbers are high.

Published: 29th March 2021 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday asked officials to increase the vaccination coverage in districts where infection numbers are high.

Chairing a meeting here on the outbreak situation, he also ordered district collectors to declare areas where cases are steadily rising as containment zones and impose necessary restrictions, an official said.

The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers, senior administrative and police officials while collectors and functionaries of commerce and industries' associations joined online, he said.

Speaking about discussions held in the meeting, state Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey said the administration was not in favour of a lockdown, but in almost all cities and containment zones, a 'no man's land' concept will be enforced from 9pm to restrict unnecessary movement of people.

"It means all shops and commercial installations will be closed down at 9 pm. Only hotels and restaurants will be allowed to sell food parcels," he said, though he did not disclose when the plan will come into force.

"The state government is not in the mood of imposing lockdown as of now, nor have we any intention to influence the business activities, but people will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines seriously," the minister added.

The state government will focus on three fronts, namely vaccination drive, recruitment of health staff and strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines to fight the current situation, he said.

"The chief minister has said there should be no dearth of manpower, and walk-in-interviews should be held to appoint doctors and paramedical staff. He also directed collectors to arrange for beds with oxygen facility in sufficient numbers," Choubey informed.

Meanwhile, Baghel, in a statement, said he will not celebrate Holi this year due to the spike in cases and asked people to celebrate on Monday by staying home and exchanging wishes through social media.

In view of spike in cases, CrPC section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, has been imposed in some districts, including Raipur, Durg, Bastar, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur.

PTI TKPC'garh CM chairs meet to review situation amid COVID-19 surge Raipur, Mar 28 (PTI) Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday asked officials to increase the vaccination coverage in districts where infection numbers are high.

Chairing a meeting here on the outbreak situation, he also ordered district collectors to declare areas where cases are steadily rising as containment zones and impose necessary restrictions, an official said.

The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers, senior administrative and police officials while collectors and functionaries of commerce and industries' associations joined online, he said.

Speaking about discussions held in the meeting, state Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey said the administration was not in favour of a lockdown, but in almost all cities and containment zones, a 'no man's land' concept will be enforced from 9pm to restrict unnecessary movement of people.

"It means all shops and commercial installations will be closed down at 9 pm. Only hotels and restaurants will be allowed to sell food parcels," he said, though he did not disclose when the plan will come into force.

"The state government is not in the mood of imposing lockdown as of now, nor have we any intention to influence the business activities, but people will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines seriously," the minister added.

The state government will focus on three fronts, namely vaccination drive, recruitment of health staff and strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines to fight the current situation, he said.

"The chief minister has said there should be no dearth of manpower, and walk-in-interviews should be held to appoint doctors and paramedical staff. He also directed collectors to arrange for beds with oxygen facility in sufficient numbers," Choubey informed.

Meanwhile, Baghel, in a statement, said he will not celebrate Holi this year due to the spike in cases and asked people to celebrate on Monday by staying home and exchanging wishes through social media.

In view of spike in cases, CrPC section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, has been imposed in some districts, including Raipur, Durg, Bastar, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Covid 19 outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp