Don’t provide food or shelter to fleeing Myanmar nationals: Manipur government tells DMs

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has directed the Deputy Commissioners (District Magistrates) of five districts to not open any camps to provide food and shelter to people fleeing coup-hit Myanmar.



Manipur’s Special Secretary (Home), H Gyan Prakash issued the directives in a “confidential” memo to the DMs of Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Ukhrul and Churachandpur, all of which share a border with Myanmar.



“As the fallout of the events taking place in…Myanmar, it is reported that the country’s nationals have been trying to enter India through the border states, including Manipur. In this regard, I am directed to request you to kindly take the following actions,” the memo reads.



The DMs have been directed that people trying to enter/seek refuge in Manipur should be politely turned away but in case of grievous injuries, medical attention may be provided on humanitarian consideration.



“Aadhar enrolment should be stopped immediately and Aadhar enrolment kits taken into safe custody. A report on action taken may kindly be submitted by 30/03/2021,” the memo reads.



Apart from Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh share a border with Myanmar. Over 500 nationals of the neighbouring country have already made their way into Mizoram.



Recently, the Mizoram government had written to the Centre, requesting it to view the Myanmar refugee crisis on humanitarian grounds and allow the fleeing people to enter India. But the Centre has directed the Assam Rifles to thwart influx from Myanmar.



India shares a 1,643 km land border with Myanmar. People from Myanmar’s Chin community and the Mizos in India belong to the Zo ethnic group and they share the same ancestry. The Chin people are settled in Myanmar’s Chin State, which shares a 404 km porous border with Mizoram.