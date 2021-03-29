STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mehbooba Mufti denied passport, authorities say she is 'threat to national security'

Mehbooba had applied for a fresh passport in December last year after her passport had expired on May 31, 2020.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The authorities have refused to provide a passport to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

“Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India’,” tweeted Mehbooba.

She also released the letter written to her by the Passport Officer informing her that grant of passport facility to her has been refused after an adverse report of Jammu and Kashmir police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The CID, as per the report, had returned her application with a note -- “Note Recommended” to the Passport Office.

Mehbooba had applied for a fresh passport in December last year after her passport had expired on May 31, 2020.

“This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019  that an ex-Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Mehbooba, who is critical of the abrogation of Article 370 and demands its restoration, was released from 14 months of detention in October 2020. She was among the mainstream leaders arrested on August 5, 2019, when the Centre scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated the J&K state into two Union Territories --- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

She was also among the dozen mainstream leaders booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) after her detention.

