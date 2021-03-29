Nusrat Jahan video: Trinamool candidate claims actor-politician was injured in accident; Opposition cries foul

By ANI

NORTH 24 PARGANAS: After a video went viral claiming to feature Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan losing her temper at a rally, TMC candidate Narayan Goswami on Monday claimed that she was injured after an 'accident' during the campaign rallies.

The video shows the TMC MP was agitated during a campaign. In the video shared through West Bengal BJP Twitter handle a woman can be heard saying: "I have been at the rally for over an hour. I don't do this even for the Chief Minister. Are you kidding?"

Speaking to ANI, Goswami said: "Our rally took place at 4 pm. Thousands of people had arrived. The rally went on for 1.5 hours, during which Nusrat spent time with me, interacted with people and waved hands."

"At almost 6 pm, we had reached our final point. There was a bumper on the road. The driver was not accustomed to drive on those roads. He had pulled the brake suddenly. Nusrat and I were injured, but due to my bulky physique, I was not hurt much. However, since she had a thin physique, she was hurt. She sat down and tears came out of her eyes. Seeing her pain, I thought she had to be taken to a hospital or nursing home for treatment," he added.

Goswami further said he had doubts about the video, highlighting that technology could be a major cause for concern. Dismissing it as a possible conspiracy, he said all angles can be ascertained after Nusrat herself reacts on the matter.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have slammed Nursat's alleged misdemeanour.

"It is good that actresses enter in a field to serve people, but they also tend to bring the acting with them, which was displayed. We have never seen Nusrat at the side of the people during COVID-19 or the cyclone Amphan. This incident means that her internal mindset has been exposed," said Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tanuja Chakraborty.

Replying to a query on whether technology was involved in making the video, the BJP member said the TMC had nothing to say after being exposed, so they are trying to cover up their mistakes.

Tapas Chakraborty from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), slammed Nusrat, saying she has insulted the Chief Minister and the parliamentary culture.

"Firstly, if she is an MP under the Chief Minister, she has insulted the CM and the parliamentary culture. It proves that TMC buys celebrities with money, her money has dried up, that is why this happened," he told media.

He also accused Goswami of 'speaking lies'.

Nusrat's video went viral as an intense triangular fight for power has begun in West Bengal Assembly polls, gripping the state in election fever.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday, including 30 seats covering all constituencies from Purulia and Jhargram and segments from Bankura, Purba and Paschim Medinipur.