Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Tiger reserve gets Rs 26 crore for relocating villages

The Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) has been allocated Rs 26 crore to relocate two villages – Latu and Kujrum from inside the core zone. According to forest officials, they are looking forward to shifting the two villages outside the PTR in order to reduce biotic pressure on wildlife habitat and provide a space free from human intervention to the wild animals. Notably, a total of 8 villages have been identified for relocation to some other place outside the PTR, out of which Latu and Kujrum will be relocated in the first phase. Relocation of these two villages, according to forest officials, will free 300 square kilometre area.

Covid test must for passengers from Kerala, Maha

Passengers travelling to Jharkhand from high-positivity states like Maharashtra and Kerala will have to either undergo mandatory Covid-19 test or be asked to produce a report of Covid-19 test conducted through RT-PCR within 72 hours before entering Jharkhand’s territory. The state health secretary has written to the Disaster Management Department in this regard after a spike in Covid-19 cases across the country. While all passengers travelling to the state from Maharashtra and Kerala by air will have to be either tested on the spot or have to produce a Covid test report, those travelling by bus or train will have to be tested by the concerned district surveillance unit, said officials. It may be noted that Maharashtra has already announced night curfews to curb the recent surge.

Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha TV, studio launched

Adding one more feather on its cap, the state Assembly got its own Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha TV and Studio, which were launched by Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahato and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Notably, Jharkhand is the second state in the country with own TV channel for the Legislative Assembly. Now on, direct proceedings in Jharkhand Assembly will be broadcast live on the YouTube and other social media platforms. Artists mesmerised everyone with their performance in a cultural event organised on the occasion.

Social media posts during Holi on radar

The cyber cell of Ranchi Police will keep a watch on rumour mongers spreading fake news aimed at creating communal tension during Holi. The cyber sleuths will keep a tab on social media posts round the clock to track down the miscreants. According to police officials, people should be cautious while posting any information in social media as the cyber cell is actively monitoring them. The police are keeping an

eye on anti-social elements, they said. Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan has appealed to the public that they should avoid spreading any type of rumour during the festivals.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com