15-year-old girl in UP sets herself on fire after being molested by boy

By PTI

HAMIRPUR: A 15-year-old girl set herself ablaze at a village here on Tuesday morning after allegedly being molested by a boy, police said.

The girl has been rushed to Kanpur for specialised treatment as she has received severe burn injuries, they said.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Kumar Singh said on Monday afternoon the girl's family had beaten up the 16-year-old boy for allegedly molesting her.

The victim's family had at that time refused to lodge a complaint.

The girl's family, however, later alleged that the boy used to often tease and harass the girl and had done the same on Monday.

The police had let the accused go after warning him.

Disturbed by repeated harassments and molestation on Monday, the girl sprinkled kerosene on herself around 8 am on Tuesday and set herself ablaze, according to her family.

Before sending the girl to Kanpur for further treatment, her statement has been recorded in front of a magistrate, the SP said, adding further action will be taken on the basis of the complaint of the girl's family.