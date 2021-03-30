STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Defeat 'undemocratic' TMC, 'communal' BJP: Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya urged the people of West Bengal to defeat the 'undemocratic' TMC and 'communal' BJP in the ongoing assembly elections.

Published: 30th March 2021 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya on Tuesday urged the people of state to defeat the "undemocratic" TMC and "communal" BJP in the ongoing assembly elections, asserting that the state was facing a serious danger from the two parties.

In an audio message, the veteran CPI(M) leader claimed that the Trinamool Congress's ten-year-rule has led to an unprecedented crisis in the state's industrial and agricultural sectors.

"The lawlessness during undemocratic TMC regime and the aggressive politics of communal BJP have together brought the state to a new crisis situation and only the Joint Front of the Left, Congress and ISF can save it," he said.

"A deathly silence is prevailing over Singur and Nandigram," he said, claiming that with not a single industry coming to the state since 2011, the youths are faced with an uncertain future and forced to migrate to other states.

Bhattacharya had also issued a statement on Monday, urging the people to vote for the Left-led alliance candidates, while taking on those indulging in politics over religion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal CM West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharya BJP TMC West Bengal polls West Bengal polls 2021 West Bengal elections West Bengal elections 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal assembly polls 2021 West Bengal assembly elections We
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp