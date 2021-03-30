STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gehlot-Pilot put up united front for Rajasthan by-elections, attack BJP on farm laws

The duo, along with Rajasthan State Congress Chief, Govind Singh Dotasara, held public meetings in Sujangarh in Churu, Sahada in Bhilwara, and Rajsamand district to support the party candidates.

Published: 30th March 2021 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Pilot addressing a rally to show support for Congress candidates ahead of by-elections in Rajasthan. (Photo | EPS)

Sachin Pilot addressing a rally to show support for Congress candidates ahead of by-elections in Rajasthan. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot put up a united face as they campaigned together for Congress candidates as three seats in the Assembly are up for by-elections.

Both the leaders targeted PM Modi's Farm Bill in a bid to enthuse voters to vote for Congress.

The strained equation between Gehlot and Pilot had put the Congress high command in a difficult position for over the last two years.

Now, there is an attempt to bridge this divide and contest the by-polls with a show of unity.

The duo, along with Rajasthan State Congress Chief, Govind Singh Dotasara, held public meetings in Sujangarh in Churu, Sahada in Bhilwara, and Rajsamand district to support the party candidates.

During his speech in Sujangarh, Ashok Gehlot accused BJP of misleading people and wanting to win elections on the basis of money power.

Taking a dig at the central government, he said that the atmosphere in the country is disturbed as opponents of the government are being put in jail. 

Gehlot asserted, "BJP had got an overwhelming majority in Parliament due to the blessings of the farmers, yet the central government is not listening to their demands. Centre will not be able to implement the farm laws."

Dotasara urged people to teach BJP a lesson in the by-election in aftermath of the protests against the contentious agriculture laws.

Sachin Pilot wasn't far behind in attacking the Centre too. He said that the central government had imposed the new laws in an arbitrary manner. 

He added that Congress candidates up for election this time, had won in all the three by-elections of the state previously and that it is Congress that has always taken the state towards development.

The by-elections are crucial for Congress and there are several factors working in their favour, such as resentment against the BJP due to the farm laws. Moreover,  BSP is not fielding candidates in by-elections.

However, disadvantages such as an anti-incumbency factor, intra-party tension, divisions between the Gehlot and Pilot camp as well as alleged discrimination against SC, ST MLAs can prove detrimental to the party's victory. 

The party has declared Manoj Meghwal as its candidate from Sujangarh.  Manoj is the son of late Bhanwarlal Meghwal.

In Sahada seat, Congress has made Gayatri Trivedi its candidate, who is the wife of late MLA Kailash Trivedi.

From Rajsamand seat, Tansukh Bohra has been declared the candidate and he will be contesting against BJP's Deepti Maheshwari who  is the daughter of late MLA Kiran Maheshwari.

All three seats will go to polls on April 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan bypolls Rajasthan byelections Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp